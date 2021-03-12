Akshay Kumar shares a happy selfie with Twinkle Khanna as they enjoy their beach vacation

xBollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has several films in his kitty. The actor has already announced the release date of three of his films for this year-Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re and Prithviraj– and waiting to announce the release of Sooryavanshi. Amidst his busy schedule, he has now taken some time off with his family.

On Thursday afternoon, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle, to share a selfie with his gorgeous wife Twinkle Khanna. Sharing the picture, the actor expressed gratitude on being able to go away amidst a pandemic.

"Happy place = Happy face ???? We are grateful for this getaway in the middle of a pandemic! #GratitudeIsTheBestAttitude #BeachTime," wrote the actor while not disclosing the location.

Twinkle and Akshay got married in 2000 and recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. They are parents to kids- Aarav and Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently wrapped a schedule of Bachchan Pandey. The actor recently shared a picture from the reading session of his upcoming film Ram Setu with his leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will soon start shooting for Raksha Bandhan as well.

