5 ways Ananya Panday shows you how to ace neon green pop hues

Ananya Panday's sartorial choices are to totally a must-see. She looks bright colours especially the pop hues. Ananya Panday is obsessed with neon Clothing. We love her style and it's effortlessly fashionable.
LEHENGA
Ananya Panday is obsessed with neon hues. She styled her lehenga with silver designs and a small cropped one shoulder blouse and dupatta. She kept her makeup simple with soft waves and a maang tikka.
RUCHED DRESS
SHIRTS
Oversized clothing is Ananya's all time favourite. She styled her oversized shirt with shorts and kept her makeup glossy with poker straight hair and a basic eye shadow.
CO-ORDS
Ananya styles a neon green cropped shirt with an OTT collar and pants with a belt. She kept her hair on one side with kohled eyes and small hoops.
BODYCON
Ananya Panday styled her neon bodycon dress with orange heels and stacked up chains. She kept her hair swept back with a light blush and a red lip.
Let us know which is your favourite look!
Leave a Reply