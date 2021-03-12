5 ways Ananya Panday shows you how to ace neon green pop hues

Ananya Panday's sartorial choices are to totally a must-see. She looks bright colours especially the pop hues. Ananya Panday is obsessed with neon Clothing. We love her style and it's effortlessly fashionable.

LEHENGA

Ananya Panday is obsessed with neon hues. She styled her lehenga with silver designs and a small cropped one shoulder blouse and dupatta. She kept her makeup simple with soft waves and a maang tikka.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

RUCHED DRESS

She styled a ruched neon green dress with glowy makeup. The off-shoulder sleeves were the show stealers of the this look. The dress accentuated her curves and she looked like an absolute stunner.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ananya

(@ananyapanday)

SHIRTS



Oversized clothing is Ananya's all time favourite. She styled her oversized shirt with shorts and kept her makeup glossy with poker straight hair and a basic eye shadow.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

CO-ORDS

Ananya styles a neon green cropped shirt with an OTT collar and pants with a belt. She kept her hair on one side with kohled eyes and small hoops.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

BODYCON

Ananya Panday styled her neon bodycon dress with orange heels and stacked up chains. She kept her hair swept back with a light blush and a red lip.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday)

Let us know which is your favourite look!

Also Read: Ananya Panday makes a special mention of her ‘best Dadi and Nani’ on Women’s Day

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results