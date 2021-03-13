5 summer trends that put comfort over everything

Summer is almost here and without a doubt, this season is the most comfiest time of the year! So, if you are looking for any inspiration to style your summer fashion game then we have got the ideal trends for you to follow!

TIE DYE

The days of happy vibes have arrived, and tie-dye prints have returned with them. Let's take some pointers from Katrina Kaif’s laid-back style, which features a tie-dye dress in yellow, blue and pink colour! You can carry this outfit perfectly for brunch outing as this is an uber cool way to make your style notable!

DOPAMINE DRESSING

The art of wearing bright colours is back in trend to uplift your wardrobe choices! This type of dressing will definitely motivate you throughout the season. Here, we have Mira Kapoor, who is slaying in the bright yellow dress.

CORSETS

If you want to change your wardrobe choices in the most voguish way then you should surely add a corset in your closet. It will instantly make you look flexible and exciting. Let's take some remarkable notes from Deepika Padukone who styled her corset with the pair of denims which is the ideal look for your happy hours with your friends!

PRINTS

How can we forget to talk about prints when we are talking about summer fashion. You can never-ever go wrong with the right prints, whether it is an animal print, geometrical, polka dots, floral or block prints, it will always make you shine. Celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor have always given inspiration to style them out.

SHORTS





Nothing can satisfy the comfort and the style like shorts does. Undoubtedly, this is the most classic fashion for every occasion, either it is a gym session or a party time you can own it anyway. Looking at celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Alia Bhatt and many more, it goes without saying that shorts are perfect wardrobe staple!

