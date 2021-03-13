Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera shares a picture with the superstar from the sets of Antim

Salman Khan longtime and trusted bodyguard Shera recently took to his social media handle to share pictures from the sets of the upcoming film Antim. In the picture, Shera can be seen posing alongside Khan.

In the picture Salman is seen wearing a red turban and a black vest and is sporting a thick beard. "Throwback Friday @Beingsalmankhan #SalmanKhan #Sheraa #Beingsheraa #Antim," Shera captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Being Sheraa (@beingshera)

Shera and Salman Khan's bond goes way back. In January this year, Salman shared a picture with Shera from the sets of Antim and wrote, "Loyalty… @beingshera." In reply and reposting the picture, Shera had written: "Will stand with you till death do us apart! Love you Maalik @beingsalmankhan."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Being Sheraa (@beingshera)

It has also been reported that Salman will be launching Shera's son Tiger in films. In an interview, the superstar had said that Shera's son is being groomed and is already being considered by so many producers and directors. Salman himself is sifting through scripts for Tiger's debut.

ALSO READ: Eid 2021: Salman Khan confirms Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on May 13 in theatres

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results