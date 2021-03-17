Kiara Advani sets the internet ablaze in black bralette and thigh-high slit satin skirt

Kiara Advani is the cover star of March 2021 issue of Filmfare. The actress makes a stunning statement on the cover in the white ensemble.

Today, she shared a photo from the shoot and she was looking hot in the whole black attire. She was wearing a black bralette with black thigh-high slit satin skirt from Saaksha & Kinni. She set the internet ablaze with her shoot.

Kiara further added oomph with smokey makeup with the ideal hues of bronze and highlighter. Her makeup is super enchanting to catch your eyes! She teamed up with messy hair to add more sizzle in her look! Her look is styled by Lakshmi Lehr.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik and Tabu. It is directed by Anees Bazmee. The actress will next star in Shershaah and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

