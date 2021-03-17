Kiara Advani sets the internet ablaze in black bralette and thigh-high slit satin skirt

Kiara Advani is the cover star of March 2021 issue of Filmfare. The actress makes a stunning statement on the cover in the white ensemble.
Today, she shared a photo from the shoot and she was looking hot in the whole black attire. She was wearing a black bralette with black thigh-high slit satin skirt from Saaksha & Kinni. She set the internet ablaze with her shoot.
On the work front, Kiara Advani is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik and Tabu. It is directed by Anees Bazmee. The actress will next star in Shershaah and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
