Kiara Advani’s yellow bodycon dress is perfect for summer brunch outing

Kiara Advani sets the temperature soaring with each outing. The Good Newwz actress never fails to impress with her chic fashion sense. We love her impeccable style every time she steps out.
For her latest outing, Kiara Advani was seen donning a halter, midi yellow dress. She teamed this look with a thick strapped black sling bag and strappy flats. She kept her makeup fresh and dewy- perfect for the spring season!
On the work front, Kiara Advani is a busy bee with several brand and film shoots. She will next star in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan releasing this November. She will also star in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
