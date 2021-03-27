Sidharth Malhotra becomes the global face for Timex from India

Sidharth Malhotra who has created massive excitement with some of the much anticipated upcoming releases has become the global face of Timex from India. The actor has joined international celebrities like Efrain Alvarez American (football player), Lucius (Pop band), Max Emerson (American actor), Jazzy (UK Video Creator), William B Simmons (American Actor) amongst others as a face for the brand from India.

In the video, Sidharth is seen walking a red carpet very confidently and tells the reporter that tonight he is going to have a real good time with himself and then goes on to pose for the cameras. The video also shows glimpses of different people from different walks of life from across the world going ahead to achieve their dreams and passion.

Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, "You are strong. You are resilient. If you get knocked down, you get right back up. You Don't Stop! And that's what really matters. I'm so proud to be a part of the "We Don't Stop" campaign by @timex @timex.India , a campaign that celebrates stories of passion, determination and fearlessness. I believe that everyone has a #WeDontStop story and these stories should be shared with the world. Time does not stand still and neither do we. So let's keep pushing to change the world together!"

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently shooting for the film Mission Majnu alongside south star Rashmika Mandanna who will be making her Bollywood debut with the film.

