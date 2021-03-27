Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make digital debut with SonyLIV’s Faadu

Bringing to light beautiful shades of love and relationships with an interesting narration, SonyLIV and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announce their next original – Faadu. Ashwiny has co-written and directed critically award-winning movies Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly ki Barfi, Ghar ki Murgi and Panga. Known for her insightful stories and bringing memorable characters alive on screen, Ashwiny and SonyLIV’s next original is one such unique, intense poetic love-story between two different thinking characters.
Faadu will be produced by Studio Next.
