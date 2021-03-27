Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first music video “Baarish Ki Jaaye” out now!

The versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who has always amazed us with his performance is now seen in his first-ever music video 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' which was released today. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen alongside his leading lady Sunanda Sharma as a quirky Roadside Romeo. Directed by Arvindr Khaira who is one of the best music directors in Punjab and has done an impeccable job with the video. The song is written by music composer Jaani and sung by National Film Award Winner B Praak, produced under the production of Desi Melodies.
The song “Baarish Ki Jaaye is out now on Desi Melodies Youtube Channel, go check out now.
