Aditi Sharma says, “I feel blessed that I did Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka”

Aditi Sharma, best known for her roles in Kaleerein and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, has been winning hearts all over the place. The actress was recently seen making her digital debut in Crashh with Zain Imam and their performances were highly lauded. Being the bubbly and cheerful girl that she is, Aditi Sharma spoke exclusively to Bollywood Hungama about beginning her journey as an actor and the love that Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka has received so far along with her future projects and expectations. Here are a few excerpts from our conversation.

1. Did you always want to be an actor?

Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to go for pageants. But I did a small role in a show and I think I always wanted to be an actor after that. I was a kid when I did that show, and even though my mom was very supportive, she couldn’t manage things by herself. So, when I was in college, I knew that I wanted to be an actor but that couldn’t be done while staying in Delhi. I had a lot of apprehensions regarding the connections and contacts required to come up in the industry. So, when I auditioned for an ad, that is when I knew that I want to be an actor for the rest of my life. Even though I helped my friends out with their YouTube channel, my song with Guru Randhawa was my big break.

2. When you signed Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, did you expect it to become this big a hit?

When you sign a show, you hope and pray that it all goes well. But I personally don’t keep a lot of expectations that the show will become a super hit. So, when we saw the reactions, it went so great and it became so popular. Even though it has been over two months that the show has ended but we still get messages and gifts and their way of showing love is so overwhelming. It feels so good to know that just by being on the screen you’re making somebody’s day better and they send across so much love. I feel blessed that I did Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

3. How is it shooting such high VFX scenes?

I did not have a lot of idea regarding the VFX and all, there were bits and pieces here and there while I was doing Kaleerein. But in Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, the show had major high VFX scenes. We were apprehensive because we weren’t sure what the final product would look like. We were never expecting the VFX to turn out so beautifully. We were pleasantly shocked after seeing the promo and the sequences. I feel that in terms of VFX and storyline, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka really did a dhamaka on the Indian television.

4. What is that one memory from YJHJK that you will not forget?

Honestly, there are a lot many because we shot for over one and a half years together and during that time, we made so many memories. It naturally becomes like a family, even my costars tell me that I treated everyone like family and kept the group together all the time. The ones that started working on the show, worked as a family and till date, we all are in touch with each other. The best part was there was no competition on the sets and the relations were genuine and pure, the connection we had showed on-screen as well.

5. How did you guys cope up with going back on the sets of YJHJK after the lockdown?

It was difficult in the beginning, but we managed to take care of ourselves and each other. We got used to it eventually because we were taking care of the precautions religiously. Not a single person from our set had contracted the virus and we kept reminding each other to sanitize. We were safe, but it was a little scary as well. Our families were really supportive so we had managed.

6. What kind of role do you want to play next?

I don’t want to be a typecast. I chose the role of Crassh as well because I didn’t want to fit in a mould, I always want to try something new. Even though my role in Kaleerein and Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka were similar as the character was bubbly and chirpy, I do not want to do similar roles. I have been attending workshops and trying to better myself in the field. My role in Crashh as Kajal is completely different from what I have played previously.

7. One message for your fans?

My list to thank the fans won’t end. Because all that I am today is because of them. I want to tell them that they should really work hard to achieve what they want to do in their lives. I understand it gets difficult to know what exactly you want to do, I’ve been there too, that makes us human. But, never give up on your dreams and try your best to give yourself the time required. If you know what you want from life, you will figure out a way just listen to your heart.

