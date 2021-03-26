Alaya F’s red and jade co-ord ensemble worth Rs. 19,900 is the one you need this wedding season

Actress Alaya F, who is known for some great style sense, is making nice with her traditional looks this time. As well all know that Indian Summer wedding edition is around the corner and here Alaya F is all ready to give us major outfit goals.

The actress took her Instagram to share pictures of herself where she was posing in Ritu Kumar’s Jade & Red Gulistan ensemble from Spring/Summer 2021 collection. It featured plunging neckline and cap sleeves orange blouse adorned with a multicoloured pleated skirt and printed blue dupatta worth Rs.19,900.

The actress completed the look with a pair of statement earrings and a golden embroidered clutch. She went with a subtle makeup with soft eyes, blushed up cheeks, lashed up eyes and nude lips keeping her hair all open.

On the work front, Alaya F will soon be seen in a music video ‘Aaj Sajyega’ which will be releasing on March 30, 2021.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

