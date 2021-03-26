Dua Lipa’s hit track ‘Levitating’ gets Indian remix by Amaal Mallik featuring Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar 

Since the release of her first single in 2015, Dua Lipa has become one of the music world’s hottest young artists. The Grammy award winning artists has released a remix of her global superhit song ‘Levitating’, remixed by none other than beloved multi-award winning Indian music producer Amaal Mallik.

Amaal Mallik has recruited twin sisters Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar to lend their vocals to the funk-driven song, and has used traditional Indian elements such as the North-Indian ‘tumbi’ to give it a desi twist. It’s a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Indian and international pop stars, and fans around the world are delighted with this new rendition of ‘Levitating’.

It comes just a week after Dua Lipa stunned global audiences with her performance of ‘Levitating’ at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where she won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2020 album ‘Future Nostalgia’.

Speaking about this release, Dua Lipa said, “I am so thrilled with the response from my Indian fans to ‘Future Nostalgia’. I had an amazing time in India in 2019, and so I always wanted to do something special for them. The Indian music icon Amaal Mallik has remixed the track, adding his touch with beautiful Indian instruments. This is my gift to my Indian fans, and I hope you all will love the remix as much as I do."

Amaal Mallik said, "It is a tremendous feeling to be collaborating with such a talented pop star and global icon! Dua Lipa's music is something we all love, hence it's quite an honour for me to be doing the official India remix, giving an Indian touch to one of her biggest tracks. Prakriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar, Kunaal Vermaa and I feel elated to be coming together to remix 'Levitating', one of the standout songs on the ‘Future Nostalgia’ album! Congratulations are in order for Dua on her Grammy win, and I think it’s the best time to be dropping this track of ours. I look forward to the reception.

Sukriti Kakar added, "Dua Lipa was the reason I wrote my first single in 2019. I’ve been following her work so closely since the very beginning. We’ve been so inspired by her work for as long as I can remember. 'Levitating' has been literally everywhere, and everyone knows it word for word. We’ve made an Indian version of the song, and I can’t wait to share it with the world! I’m so excited that I got to do this with my twin sister Prakriti, as well as Amaal Mallik who produced the remix and gave it a desi touch, as we all have been long-time fans of Dua and her world of music!

Prakriti Kakar said, "Collaborating with Dua Lipa is nothing short of a dream for us. We have always been her fan from her first few songs, and today, when she is one of the most streamed artists in the world, we still don’t miss a single song or performance. She’s also one of the biggest inspirations behind our songwriting career. To have sung on a remix of her massive hit ‘Levitating’ is both an honour and a responsibility for us. I hope people enjoy our Indian take on the song. Amaal Mallik has produced this official remix, giving it a whole new approach! We hope people enjoy this one just as much as they’ve enjoyed the original song."

