RRR: SS Rajamouli presents first look poster of Ram Charan as the ferocious Alluri Sita Ramaraju

The excitement around S.S Rajamouli’s Pan-India film RRR has been at its peak. The makers of RRR revealed another poster of lead actor Ram Charan today on the occasion of his birthday. Almost a year ago, the makers had revealed the first look video of Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Now, they have revealed the first look poster of Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to share the poster and wrote, “The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all…” In the poster, Ram Charan is seen posing as a n archer flaunting his well toned body as he gets ready to shoot an arrow.

The man of bravery, honour and integrity. Presenting my #AlluriSitaRamaraju to you all… ???? #RRR #RRRMovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @oliviamorris891 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies pic.twitter.com/uEFLFp8bDX

— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 26, 2021

The film is a period drama like never before, a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. The much-awaited Pan-India film will have a worldwide release on October 13, 2021, on the festive occasion of Dussehra.

Directed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli, RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages. The magnum opus, RRR stars a stellar ensemble cast of Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt. The movie also stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

