Athiya Shetty slips into cold-shoulder maxi dress which is ideal for the summer

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty often sets major fashion goals with her effortless and timely classic style. As the Maharashtra lockdown has commenced again, the actress is setting some ideal goals for summer style straight from her home.

In her recent pictures, the actress posed in a brick red dress with pleated floor length design the subtle and simple piece is a perfect choice for summer outings. She went with all subtle makeup with lots of highlighter and pink lips and hair all open.

She accessorised her look with silver hoops and looked all bright and fresh. The sunlight gave an aesthetic look to the pictures as she caption the post, “a lover of sunsets.”

Talking about her professional front, she is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

