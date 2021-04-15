The BTS video of Hello Charlie is unmissable

Amazon Prime Video in association with Excel Entertainment released an adventure comedy, family entertainer on April 9 and the audiences have been loving the film. A much-needed laugh time for the kids especially who have been bound at home with not much activity during the pandemic.

Amazon Prime Video just released a BTS video that unfolds the world of Hello Charlie. The gives us a glimpse of the fun that the cast had on sets while shooting. Hello Charlie is a story of a small town guy who chances on being bestowed with the responsibility of transporting a Gorilla from Mumbai Diu, and the journey that will follow is going to be nothing short of an exciting adventure. Starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, introducing Shlokka Pandit. Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure among others.

Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

