Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone leave for Bengaluru donning matching outfits, actress carries luxury Fendi tote worth Rs. 2.1 lakhs

Bollywood’s power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make us swoon every time they step out together. From reels to photographs to public apperaances, they are undoubtedly the most fashionable pair.

Last night, the couple was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport and they were twinning while leaving for Bengaluru. Reportedly, they couple will spend time with Deepika’s parents, Prakash and Ujjala Padukone as Maharashtra announced 15-day lockdown with strict curfew.

At the airport, Deepika was donning a white long shirt adorned with black pants and oversized denim jacket and Ranveer was seen in same black pants and denim jacket which he adorned with white basic t-shirt. Both of them completed the look with leather shoes and face masks amidst Covid-19.

Deepika accessorised her outfit with a big Fendi Sunshine Shopper handbag worth $2,850 (Rs. 2.1 lakhs approx) with hot-stamped “FENDI ROMA” and stiff tortoiseshell plexiglass handles. She opted for no-makeup look with hair all pulled in a pony. On the other hand, Ranveer opted pair of sunnies and they both looked all classy and exclusive.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will star as a couple in Kabir Khan’s 83. She also makes a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which stars Ranveer in the lead. The actress has an array of lineup including Pathan, The Intern remake, Fighter, Shakun Batra and Nag Ashwin films. Ranveer will also star in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results