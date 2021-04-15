Jacqueline Fernandez poses in a lacy bra to show her new found love for heart-shaped cupping therapy

Jacqueline Fernandez happens to be one of the most popular celebrities on Instagram given her aesthetic social media profile. The actress has managed to woo a lot of people with her physique and her style. While she ensures to keep herself fit, Jacqueline Fernandez has recently opted for a new therapy which is becoming widely popular in the industry.

Popularly known as the cupping therapy, Jacqueline Fernandez gave a cute girly twist to the therapy with heart-shaped cups. Posing for a mirror selfie, Jacqueline flaunted the heart shaped mark on her arm as she was dressed in a white lacy bra. She posted the picture with the caption, “I’m hooked!! @physio_bhavika99parekh ❤️????”

Take a look at the picture right here.

Jacqueline Fernandez, on the professional front, will be seen in Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, and Kick 2.

