Manish Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19, isolates himself

The surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases has been drastically increasing. While there are a lot of people struggling to avoid being infected with the virus, thousands of people have already tested positive. While Maharashtra has been put under a much flexible lockdown, there has been no sign of a decrease in the number of cases.
Take a look at his post on social media.
A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)
Wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery have started pouring in from his fellow industry friends.
Also Read: Sara Ali Khan embodies unmatchable elegance in icy mint backless blouse and lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply