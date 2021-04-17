Manish Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19, isolates himself

The surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases has been drastically increasing. While there are a lot of people struggling to avoid being infected with the virus, thousands of people have already tested positive. While Maharashtra has been put under a much flexible lockdown, there has been no sign of a decrease in the number of cases.

Among many other celebrities, fashion designer Manish Malhotra has also tested positive and he took to his social media to confirm the news. The designer also wrote that he has isolated himself immediately. He wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care”.

Take a look at his post on social media.

Wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery have started pouring in from his fellow industry friends.

