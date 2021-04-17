Film City board writes a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, ask for concession during the lockdown

Maharashtra has been put under the lockdown for the next 15 days, even though the plan laid out allows people to use the essential services, all the shoots of films and television shows have been halted. Bodies including Indian Film and Television Producers’ Council (IFTPC), Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) – have written a letter to the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, hoping to get some concession during the lockdown.
The letter was sent to the CM and now the unions await his response on the same.
