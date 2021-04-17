Film City board writes a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, ask for concession during the lockdown

Maharashtra has been put under the lockdown for the next 15 days, even though the plan laid out allows people to use the essential services, all the shoots of films and television shows have been halted. Bodies including Indian Film and Television Producers’ Council (IFTPC), Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), and Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) – have written a letter to the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, hoping to get some concession during the lockdown.

While the post-production work needs to continue to broadcast the already recorded content, the boards have agreed to open up vaccination centres. Along with the vaccines, they have agreed to provide shelter and remuneration to the daily wagers who will be staying on the sets. Big-budgeted movies like Vikram Vedha, Pathan, Adipurush, and Tiger 3 had to be stopped abruptly due to the lockdown. The bodies have requested the CM to consider their request and allow them to work on the pre and post productional aspects of movies and television shows.

The letter was sent to the CM and now the unions await his response on the same.

