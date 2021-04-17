Janhvi Kapoor and her team takes up Cardi B’s ‘UP’ challenge, watch video

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai from her trip to Maldives. She spent quality time with her friends. And now, she is showing a glimpse of the fun times with her team.

Janhvi Kapoor took rapper Cardi B's 'UP' dance challenge with her team including her trainer Namrata Purohit. While they didn't to the typical dance challenge, their way of dancing was goofy and gave their own spin to it. She captioned the video, " I really wish we were cooler than this but."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl which premiered on Netflix. She will next star in Good Luck Jerry.

