Kangana Ranaut comments on Kartik Aaryan – Karan Johar fallout; says, “Don’t force him to hang himself”

Kangana Ranaut has clearly waged war on the star kids and has expressed her dislike for Karan Johar on multiple events. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, Kangana Ranaut has been an advocate for the outsiders in the industry and has stood up against the star kids. With the recent news of Karan Johar ousting Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 stating unprofessionalism as a reason, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter to put forth her views.

The actress unabashedly blamed Karan Johar for being one of the reasons behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and wrote, “Kartik has come this far on his own, on his own he will continue to do so, only request to papa jo and his nepo gang club is please leave him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and force him to hang himself. Leave him alone you vultures, get lost chindi nepos…” In another tweet she wrote, “Kartik no need to be scared of these chillars…. after doing nasty articles and releasing announcements blaming only your attitude for fall out this moron wants to maintain dignified silence. They spread same stories of drug addiction and unprofessional behaviour for SSR also”.

Concluding her series of tweets, Kangana wrote, “Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either, today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so, every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined.”

