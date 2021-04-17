Vijay Varma, Arjun Mathur, Pratik Gandhi and Adarsh Gourav ooze swag as they grace the cover of Grazia

Vijay Varma, Arjun Mathur, Pratik Gandhi, and Adarsh Gourav grace the cover of a leading magazine on their anniversary issue as a part of their cool list. The four makes for a perfect choice for a cool list as the actor has seen a career high recently and has broken many stereotypes to be the leading face of projects as he is today.

The magazine shared the cover on their social media where they look really charming and cool. The magazine, in their social media post, wrote, "On our second exciting 13th anniversary cover this year, we have @arjun__mathur , @pratikgandhiofficial , @gouravadarsh , @itsvijayvarma who personify cool. They have all had a wonderful 2020, proving that creativity and talent can flourish under any circumstance."

Take a look at the cover, right here.

The four of them have managed to take the OTT platforms by a storm with their impeccable performances and we can’t wait for a collab.

