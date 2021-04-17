“I want to be a part of movies that are quite relatable”, says Digangana Suryavanshi

Jalebi movie star Digangana Suryavanshi who is best known for her performances in films like FryDay and Hippi opened up on the kind of roles she’d like to do in the future! The actress who is known for straddling in Hindi and the southern industry both, has a significant body of work which she achieved in a fairly less amount of time.

Talking about what role excites her the most specifically, she said "Of course tricky ones; all kind of tricky ones! I feel every role has its own quirk. It is not about how easy or difficult it is but the process of it. No matter how simple the role is? But that's going to be different because that's not me. But it is going to take something, it always takes something to be another person. because every role might be physically challenging or mentally challenging, but it is always difficult to become another person".

She further concluded by saying "I want to be a part of movies that are quite relatable. So that's quite tricky". The actress will be seen in the period drama war film The Battle Of Bhima Koregaon and Seetimaarr this year. She also signed two more films down South and is currently shooting for them as well.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results