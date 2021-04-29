Shahid Kapoor turns producer; debut project with Netflix’s war trilogy based on Amish Tripathi’s book?

Shahid Kapoor is one busy man. After Jersey and Raj and DK's next, Shahid was supposed to work on Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha but he walked out of the film at the last minute. He was also in talks for several other films, including the Hindi remake of Surarai Pottru, a Ram Madhvani film and the big budgeted Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial Karna. Now, we can tell you that although he's making his digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, he has inked a huge deal with Netflix as well.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Shahid has been paid to the tune of over Rs. 70-80 crore for a trilogy that he's going to star in. It's a period mythological war saga that will be adapted from Amish Tripathi's novel. Not just that, this will also mark Shahid's foray into production."

He had been waiting to set up his own production house for some time. "Shahid was almost kick-starting his own banner with the Dingko Singh biopic but it fell apart. Now, Netflix and he have signed a mutual agreement on this project. It will most likely feature him and is going to be an ambitious period venture designed on the lines of a Baahubali but only for the web. This will also be another mythological project for him after Karna."

