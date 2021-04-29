Kirron Kher allots Rs. 1 crore for ventilators; Anupam Kher is a proud husband

Kirron Kher who happens to be the MP of Chandigarh, has allotted Rs. 1 crore for arranging new ventilators for the COVID-19 patients. The second wave of COVID-19 has shaken the country to the core and most of the major states have seen deaths in record numbers. With the lack of oxygen cylinders and medical equipment, the citizens are losing their loved ones on a daily basis.
Kirron Kher is being hailed by the netizens for this power move.
