Zaan Khan does his iftari on the sets of Kyun Uthhe Dil Chhode Aaye

Sony Entertainment Television's renowned show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye re-create these ideas of pre-partition state and drives forth the feelings, trust, and faiths. The 1947 period has endlessly been in everyone's heart and with that, a leap of four years where the makers have planned many new ideas for the viewers. Post the leap there has been new entries that have been spicing up the show more and it also shows that how much trauma people faced during that horrifying time.

Zaan Khan who is seen performing the lead combatant Randheer is being loved by the audience for his character and his superb chemistry with co-star Gracy Goswami. With that, as it is the season of Ramazan, Zaan khan will express his thoughts about how he manages his iftari during his shooting hours. He also shares that in the month of Ramzan he is always been busy shooting and with that, he talks about his experiences on the same. Every evening after the shoot he eats his iftar in an open ground of the set and prays with his heart for good health.

Adding to it he quoted that, “This is a month of purity and every year I look forward to this day. It’s a pure month as one gets cleansed in the body and the mind as well; it’s a time for introspection. On the sets, I don’t do much talking apart from my dialogues as I want to save energy. During this time when the whole world is seeing such tough times amid the raging pandemic, I will be praying for all of us”.

