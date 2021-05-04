Jennifer Lopez flaunts her curves in colour block bodysuit at Vax Live concert

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez returned to the stage on May 2nd night for a memorable performance at Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: Concert to Reunite the World in Inglewood, California. The concert will air on May 5.

Jennifer Lopez made a statement in not one but four outfits. She attended the event in Ellie Saab couture.

For the performance, the singer donned a colour block bodysuit. It had 80s style zipper and belt with bright colour detailing. To complete this sassy look, she teamed it with a black studded choker. She also opted for knee-high black boots to add oomph to the look.

Keeping the makeup subtle and hair tied up in a ponytail, Jennifer Lopez gave a powerful performance at the concert.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez will next star in Shotgun Wedding releasing on June 29, 2022. The film stars Josh Duhamel.

