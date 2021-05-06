Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved shows and one of the major reasons behind it is the host and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has hosted multiple seasons and adhered to all the protocols during the shoot of season 12 since the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite having tested positive for COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan was back on the sets as soon as he recovered and now, the actor is all set to return with season 13 of the show.

Sony TV’s official social media handle posted a video where Amitabh Bachchan walks in with all his swagger and announces that the registrations for the show begin on May 10. The actor looks as dapper as ever in a three-piece suit. The revamped set looks very aesthetic and the channel posted the video with the caption, “Aa rahe hain phir ek baar Mr. @amitabhbachchan lekar #KBC ke sawaal! Toh uthaiye phone aur ho jaaiye taiyyar kyunki 10 May se shuru ho rahe hai #KBC13 ke registrations.”

