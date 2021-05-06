FIR registered against comedian Sunil Pal for calling doctors ‘demons’ and ‘thieves’; he refutes the claims

Sunil Pal recently landed in legal trouble for posting a video on his social media about 15 days ago. While the doctors are working overtime and are exhausted with the lack of staff and medical supplies, Sunil Pal, in his video, said that 90%of the doctors are dressed n ‘demon suit’ while the other 10% are actually working to make things better. This bit from his monologue on social media went viral and an FIR has apparently been filed under the yesteryear comedian’s name.
He had also posted a video apologizing to those that were hurt because of his content.
