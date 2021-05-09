Radhika Apte shares tips to keep a healthy body and mind during these difficult times

At a time when India is fighting with the second wave of Covid pandemic, there are various things that can be done to keep your body healthy so that it can act as an immunity booster to fight the virus. Recently, Radhika Apte in an interview with a leading magazine had shared the tips to keep a healthy body and mind.

Elucidating on the tips, Radhika shares, "Exercise, sleep and good food are very essential. I believe that your body is your instrument, and keeping your body healthy also reflects on your mental well-being. The last year has taught me acceptance, to not live in denial, and to let go of the anxiety of not being able to control things. Building a good support system is also important for mental health."

Radhika Apte recently donned the hat of a director with her short film titled The Sleepwalkers and her fans cannot wait to witness the magic created behind the lens by Radhika.

She was last seen in the web series OK Computer and will be next seen in Mrs Undercover playing the role of a housewife who turns Undercover agent.

