Shweta Tiwari flies off to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi; estranged husband Abhinav Kohli accuses her of abandoning son

Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari are involved in a bitter custody dispute. Amid this, Kohli has now said that Shweta has left their son in a hotel and went ahead with flying to South Africa without his consent. Shweta recently flew to Cape Town to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Abhinav has often accused Shweta of refraining him from meeting his son. On Friday and Saturday, Kohli posted a series of videos where he said that he is on the lookout of his son.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)
“My child has anxiety issues. If he doesn’t have any of his parents around him, he feels insecure,” he added saying that his son is unwell and has chest congestion and swollen eyes.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Abhinav Kohli (@abhinav.kohli024)
ALSO READ: From Rahul Vaidya to Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari to Divyanka Tripathi, stars leave for Cape Town to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi 11
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply