Bhumi Pednekar thanks Kartik Aaryan for making a generous contribution towards the treatment of a COVID patient

Bhumi Pednekar, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the beginning of April, has been tirelessly helping out people in need ever since she recovered. Bhumi, along with other like minded people has formed a team and is responding to SOS calls during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has caused large scale devastation and over burdened the healthcare system. For the last one month, Bhumi has been arranging beds, oxygen cylinders and medical supplies for people in need from across the country.

Recently, Bhumi thanked fellow actor Kartik Aaryan for making a generous contribution towards saving a life. Bhumi had shared a fundraiser for a critical COVID patient. The said patient's family had already spent their life savings of Rs 8,00,000 and required additional Rs. 7,00,000 for the medical expense. Bhumi started a fundraiser to collect the amount.

On Sunday, Bhumi informed that they have achieved their goal and also thanked Kartik Aaryan for his generous contribution towards the cause. “We have achieved our goal 🙂 Thank you @TheAaryanKartik for your generous contribution and all our other donors too :)White heart We are in this together. @shakshi__modi wishing your father a speedy recovery from all of us Folded hands #CovidWarrior,” Bhumi wrote.

“Glad could help. Let’s keep helping in whatever way we can,” Kartik wrote responding to Bhumi's tweet.

Glad could help. Let’s keep helping in whatever way we can ???????????????? https://t.co/IoPNJbxdGn

— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 10, 2021

With a massive surge in COVID cases in India over the past month, there has been a massive shortage of medical facilities and several celebrities are using their reach and influence to help out those in need. Sonu Sood, Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu, and others are doing their bit by helping out the society during the COVID crisis.

