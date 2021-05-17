Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar upset with tribute paid to his father on Indian Idol 12

Popular singing reality show, Indian Idol 12, hosted a special episode dedicated to the legendary singer and actor Kishore Kumar. The makers of the show invited Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar as a special guest for the tribute episode which premiered for 2 consecutive days. All the contestants and the judges of the show, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik sang 100 songs of Kishore Kumar.

However, the show faced a lot of backlash for not keeping the essence of the songs intact. Netizens complained of ruining the quality of the show and said it to be unfair to Kishore Kumar's legacy.

After much criticism, Amit Kumar said that he wanted to stop the show. In an interview with a tabloid, he said that he was asked to praise every contestant irrespective of how they perform, as it was a tribute to his father and he only did that for the sake of it. He said that he thought it will be homage to his father. He also said that he asked the makers to give him portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened. He said that after reaching there and while shooting the episode, he wanted to stop it in between as he spelt his father's song were getting ruined and spoiled.

Hosted by singer-actor Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 12 is currently being filmed in Daman since shooting has been halted in Mumbai amid COVID-19. Besides Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani is also a judge on the show but has been replaced by Anu Malik until the team returns to Mumbai.

