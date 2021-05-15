Fashion Face-off: Mouni Roy or Daisy Shah – who stunned in pastel pink crop top and skirt better?

Summer fashion is all about bright and colourful tones and Bollywood celebrities know how to make their fashion game on point always. A few days back Mouni Roy was seen donning a beautiful pink co-ord set and today, actress Daisy Shah was also spotted wearing the same outfit.

Back in April 2021, Mouni Roy posted a series of pictures with a scenic background. She was donning a beautiful pink co-ord set, featuring a crop top and skirt with chikankari design all over it. Adding to the look, she kept her makeup all-natural with blushed-up cheeks, lashed-up eyes, and pink lips all bright and glowing and went with her wavy hair all open. She finished her look with teaming blue flats with the outfit. Sharing her pictures, she captioned “Love the world as you would love yourself. #OfSonnetsAndSunsets.”

On May 11, 2021, Daisy Shah was snapped by the paparazzi in the city as she went for her first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. She wore the same pink co-ord set which she accessorized with a leather bag and a face mask going with no-makeup look and hair all open she looked absolutely gorgeous.

Let us know, who according to you wore it better?

