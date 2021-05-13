Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakkar shoots for a special episode of Dance Deewane 3 from home for Madhuri Dixit’s birthday

Amidst the second wave of deadly coronavirus, Television celebs are still shooting in bio-bubble format while some are even shooting at their homes for special episodes.

Recently, Bigg Boss 12 winner and Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakkar also shot for a special episode of Colors TV’s popular dancing reality show Dance Deewane. Dipika took to her Instagram and shared the news that she is shooting from home. She wrote, “Shoot from home!! Shot for an episode of Dance DeewaneFrom home!! I was super excited & nervous to be in conversation with Madhuri ma’am & that too on her birthday @madhuridixitnene …. it was a great experience…. Vlog coming really sooooonn!!!!”

In her caption, she also said that she will be soon going to share her vlog of shooting experience on her YouTube Channel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

On the work front, Dipika Kakkar is currently reprising her role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka 2.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Twitter UNHAPPY with Dipika Kakar bagging the trophy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results