Hyderabad theatres won’t get a chance to screen Salman Khan’s Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai as Telangana goes under lockdown

The much awaited Eid entertainer, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, is all set to release on Thursday May 13 as planned. Due to the second wave of the Coronavirus, the makers decided to have a hybrid release. It means that it’ll release not just in cinemas but also on ZeePlex, a pay-per-view model. This unprecedented decision was taken in the second half of April 2021, when cinemas were shut in certain states. As time passed, more and more states joined the lockdown bandwagon. All eyes were on the city of Hyderabad. Located in the state of Telangana, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai was scheduled to release here in some cinema halls here and was expected to be the best performing centre theatrically for the Salman Khan starrer. A night curfew was in place in the state since April 20 and yet, with three or four shows a day on each screen, viewers were expected to come in hordes.

However, just some time back, the Telangana government took the decision of imposing a lockdown in the state from Wednesday May 12. The lockdown will be in place for a period of 10 days, starting tomorrow. The curbs, however, will be relaxed for four hours daily, from 6:00 am to 10:00 am. In short, the release of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai would now not be possible in Hyderabad and other centres of Telangana.

Raj Tadla, who runs Devi 70MM single screen theatre in Hyderabad told this writer, “Around 20 to 50 tickets were booked for each show on Thursday and Friday. But now we’ll have to refund the amount to the patrons.” Devi 70MM was scheduled to play three shows of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in a day.

Besides Telangana, many other states in India are under a total lockdown. These include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

