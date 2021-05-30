Suniel Shetty gets teary eyed after watching Pruthviraj’s performance on ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from Border

This weekend, as Shilpa Shetty Kundra returns to Super Dancer – Chapter 4, she brings with her a special guest – Suniel Shetty! With the contestants and choreographers ready to put their best foot forward on Anna's iconic chartbusters, the upcoming episode of Super Dancer – Chapter 4 is something to look forward to! This weekend on Super Dancer – Chapter 4, Pruthviraj’s performance on 'Sandese Aate Hain' along with super guru Shubhronil left everyone teary-eyed.

This beautiful performance made everyone emotional. While the judges were holding back their tears, and the whole set was silent, Suniel Shetty walked up to the stage, hugged Pruthviraj, and said, “I think the silence says it all, the pause after the performance. Jab hum border ke liye shoot bhi kar rahe the, yehi jazba tha… yehi josh tha… acting kisi ne nahi ki.”

Suniel Shetty further added, “Mujhe yaad hai, I was a part of a World Tour and there were renowned actors who were a part of that World Tour who were known for their craft. I was scared of dancing, and I said what will I do on this World Tour. But I was told to do basic dance on my songs and I agreed. But as the World Tour progressed, everybody was only waiting for Suniel Shetty’s act. Not for the dance… but for this song – 'Sandese Aate Hain'. Then it was decided that this act will be the finale because people don’t want anything else after this song. I think you both (Pruthviraj and Shubhronil) brought out the same essence through your act and I am still emotional. I cry every time I listen to this song.”

Shilpa Shetty could not hold back her tears as well, and praised both Pruthviraj and Shubhronil wholeheartedly. While Pruthviraj was missing his mom, Shilpa went on to add that Shubhronil has been a pillar of support for Pruthviraj and she lauded the super guru for the same and called it a super se uppar act.

