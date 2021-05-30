Suniel Shetty gets teary eyed after watching Pruthviraj’s performance on ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ from Border

This weekend, as Shilpa Shetty Kundra returns to Super Dancer – Chapter 4, she brings with her a special guest – Suniel Shetty! With the contestants and choreographers ready to put their best foot forward on Anna's iconic chartbusters, the upcoming episode of Super Dancer – Chapter 4 is something to look forward to! This weekend on Super Dancer – Chapter 4, Pruthviraj’s performance on 'Sandese Aate Hain' along with super guru Shubhronil left everyone teary-eyed.
Suniel Shetty further added, “Mujhe yaad hai, I was a part of a World Tour and there were renowned actors who were a part of that World Tour who were known for their craft. I was scared of dancing, and I said what will I do on this World Tour. But I was told to do basic dance on my songs and I agreed. But as the World Tour progressed, everybody was only waiting for Suniel Shetty’s act. Not for the dance… but for this song – 'Sandese Aate Hain'. Then it was decided that this act will be the finale because people don’t want anything else after this song. I think you both (Pruthviraj and Shubhronil) brought out the same essence through your act and I am still emotional. I cry every time I listen to this song.”
