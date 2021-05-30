Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood go fishing in Cape Town; Divyanka Tripathi twins with Abhinav Shukla

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to hit the Television screens this July. The show will feature some of the most popular celebrities from the telly town. The contestants along the team of the show left for Cape Town, South Africa on the early morning of May 7. The contestants have been sharing their every bit on social media and their Instagram feeds are flooded with their fun pictures and behind-the-scenes videos.

Recently, Arjun Bijlani shared a picture of him along with Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood. The boys can be seen holding fishing rods in their hands in front of a beautiful lake. All of them were dressed casually, Rahul wore a mustard sweatshirt with black track pants, Arjun wore a colour blocked outfit with sky blue t-shirt and mint green shorts and while Varun wore a white hooded t-shirt along with red shorts. Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, “What’s fishing ??? Any guesses ?? #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #masti #capetown @colorstv.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani)

While on the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi was also seen posing for some goofy pictures with Abhinav Shukla. In the picture, Divyanka wore a pink tie-dye co-ord set and Abhinav wore a colour blocked pink-black branded tracksuit. Sharing the post, Divyanka wrote a hilarious caption, “When Strawberry meets Black Current… #InIceCreamMood.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Apart from these, Khatron Ke Khiladi also features some of the most popular contestants including Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Maheck Chahal.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participant Rahul Vaidya is missing his lady love Disha Parmar, shares romantic throwback photos

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results