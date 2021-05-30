Masaba Gupta gives 4-step tutorial to ace natural glow which is perfect for your next Zoom call meeting

As the world hit the pause button because of coronavirus, the gazillion virtual meetings are what keeping life moving. With Zoom call becoming the new normal, the art of knowing a quick lazy makeup fix is the need of the hour. Masaba Gupta is here with a super easy and efficient makeup hack to save the ladies from all the trouble.

The ace designer and actor tutored her fans on how to get ready for work from home in just a couple of minutes, even on the laziest day! Showing her makeup routine, Masaba started off by applying dusk cheek color on her face. She then used a subtle color lip pencil to give definition to her lips and dabbed a pink tint with her finger. The stunner gave her look the final touch by using mascara to coat her eyelashes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

And Voila! Masaba crafted an all-ready-to-go look in a few seconds!

