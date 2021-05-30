Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Pratigya comes to work for Krishna to get closer to him

Star Bharat show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, starring Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll, recently took a leap and the show will now focus on Pratigya's fight to win her husband and kids back. Through Kesar, Pratigya gets to know about how the Thakurs have removed everything about Pratigya's existence from their lives and have even manipulated their kids, but Pratigya won't let it go on now.

In the recent episode, we saw that Pratigya was eve-teased by some men, but Krishna comes as a saviour. The next day Krishna is surprised to see Pratigya as his PA but he denies keeping her on the job. This makes Pratigya very angry, and she somehow manages to get it back. Meanwhile, Shakti tells Sajjan Singh and Amma Ji about his plan to kill Komal to get rid of Aadarsh from their lives, but they react badly to this. But, Sajjan Singh and Shakti decide to test Aadarsh and ask him to shoot a person.

Also, now that Pratigya has got her job back, she tries to get closer to Krishna. They get stuck in an elevator, and she leaves a lipstick mark on his shirt so that Meera grows suspicious. Will the Thakurs get to know about Pratigya's plan? How long can she hide from them? And will Aadarsh pass the test? To know what happens next keep watching the show.

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat

