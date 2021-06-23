Arunita Kanjilal sings on Javed Saab’s lyrics and Anu Malik’s music on Indian Idol Season 12

Turning the entertainment level a notch higher, the upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol Season 12 will witness a poet, shayar, and the legendary lyricist of our Industry Javed Akhtar grace the show in an episode themed ‘Tribute to Javed Saab.’ The contestants will be seen surprising Javed Saab and the judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya with their impeccable performances leaving them wanting for more.

Giving an outstanding performance, Arunita Kanjilal gets an opportunity to sing on Javed Saab’s lyrics & Anu Malik’s tune on the upcoming episode. Talking about the intricacies of Arunita’s singing on the songs ‘Sagar Kinare Dil Yeh Pukare’ & ‘Tere Liye’, Javed Akhtar says, “You must’ve learnt this from Lata ji only because she sang it perfectly and so did you.”

Talking more about her experience Arunita Kanjilal says, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity that anyone could ever receive. I am very fortunate to Indian Idol that it presented me with a platform where I could stand and sing in front of such a great & legendary artist of the Indian Film Industry. I am highly grateful for an opportunity where I could sing on the original lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar Saab and the beautiful music given by Anu Malik. I feel like I have achieved everything in my life. This episode is very special for me.”

