From dancing with Varun Dhawan to viral ‘WAP’ choreo, 10 times Prajakta Koli made our day with her goofy and hilarious Instagram Reels

Embarking on her YouTube journey almost six years ago, Prajakta Koli has come a long way. The YouTuber-turned-actress has reached several heights with her hard work and dedication. Recently, her short film 'Khayali Pulao' was also screened at North America's oldest and most prestigious Indian film festival, the New York Indian Film Festival. Apart from that her YouTube Original Documentary of 2020 Creators for Change won Outstanding Daytime Non-Fiction Special for the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

Prajakta Koli is also the very first digital creator from India to be a part of the UN General Assembly in November 2018. Even her video titled, No Offense was screened on International Day for Tolerance.

Her talent and hard work even got her work as a lead in the much loved Netflix rom-com Mismatched opposite Rohit Saraf, renewed for second season. The talented girl is also set to make her debut on the silver screen with Dharma Productions banner Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

The affinity that Prajakta aka MostlySane shares with her followers is something very rare especially in the digital era where content creators often deal with a lot and hate and trolls online. Prajakta has nearly sixmillionsubscriberson YouTube and about 3.8 million followers on her Instagram. As Instagram launched the reels features, she has been ruling that space as well.

Let's have a look at some of her reels which simply brought some joy and smile to our faces for a moment amidst the tension created by the pandemic.

FRIENDS WITH A TWIST

MUMBAI LOCAL DRAMA

‘PAANI PAANI’ TREND BUT CRUSH VERSION

‘WAP’ MEETS ‘CHAIYYA CHAIYYA’

MOSTLY SANE MEETS MAIN HOON NA’S AMRITA RAO

‘MIRCHI LAGI’ WITH VARUN DHAWAN

BASICALLY ALL OF US DURING SALARY DAY

EVERY FRIEND CIRCLE EVER

EVERY INSTAGRAM INFLUENCER EVER

STUDENT WOES

