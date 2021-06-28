Malaika Arora shares cuddly photo with Arjun Kapoor, calls him ‘sunshine’ on his birthday 

Malaika Arora has wished her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor on his 36th birthday, today. She shared an unseen picture with her beau and it seems to be taken during one of their vacations.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor went public with their relationship in 2019. Since then, they have made several appearances during their dinner dates and outings. Though it is rare, they post pictures with each other on social media.
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Sardar Ka Grandson.
