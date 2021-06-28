Arjun Kapoor pens his birthday thoughts; credits Malaika Arora for making him look good

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on Saturday, June 26. He was flooded with wishes from fans, family, and colleagues from the film industry. On Monday, the actor took to his social media to thank all and mulled over the year gone by.
Arjun credited beau Malaika for clicking the candid picture and said that she makes him look good.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)
Meanwhile, on Saturday while wishing Arjun on social media, Malaika took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture where she is seen leaning on the Arjun. The picture seems to have been clicked from one of their vacations together. “Happy birthday my sunshine….,” she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)
