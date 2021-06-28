Arjun Kapoor pens his birthday thoughts; credits Malaika Arora for making him look good

Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on Saturday, June 26. He was flooded with wishes from fans, family, and colleagues from the film industry. On Monday, the actor took to his social media to thank all and mulled over the year gone by.

Arjun took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him caught candidly during his birthday lunch with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Sharing his post-birthday thoughts, he wrote, "Was caught lost in thought at the birthday lunch…What a difference a year makes…A year ago I was deflated, tired & confused, today I sit ready with new energy, vigour & determination to face any curveball life throws my way… I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me & cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family & my baby thank u for standing by my side.”

Arjun credited beau Malaika for clicking the candid picture and said that she makes him look good.

Meanwhile, on Saturday while wishing Arjun on social media, Malaika took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture where she is seen leaning on the Arjun. The picture seems to have been clicked from one of their vacations together. “Happy birthday my sunshine….,” she captioned the post.

