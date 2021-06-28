Gauahar Khan looks ravishing in one-shoulder red top and pants worth Rs. 17,590

Gauahar Khan is one of those few celebrities who can dazzle in any outfit she decides to wear. She loves her traditional wear and often blends it with western outfits.
Gauahar Khan wore this look at an online launch party of Imperia Decor. She congratulated the company in her caption wished them Luck.
On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)
Also Read: Nikki Tamboli exudes ultimate extravagance in sexy mini black sequin dress with plunging neckline
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply