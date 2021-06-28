Gauahar Khan looks ravishing in one-shoulder red top and pants worth Rs. 17,590

Gauahar Khan is one of those few celebrities who can dazzle in any outfit she decides to wear. She loves her traditional wear and often blends it with western outfits.

Recently, the Ishaqzaade actress posted an alluring look on her Instagram page. In this look, she wore a red one-shoulder sleeve co-ord set with antique coin work detailing & a bandhani print belt from Label Anushree. This outfit is worth Rs. 12,000. She also wore strappy heeled sandals from the Mango store worth Rs. 3,590. She straightened out her hair and rocked that minimal makeup look.

Gauahar Khan wore this look at an online launch party of Imperia Decor. She congratulated the company in her caption wished them Luck.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli exudes ultimate extravagance in sexy mini black sequin dress with plunging neckline

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results