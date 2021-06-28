“Bigg Boss and Salman Khan improved me a lot” – says Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant who came back to the entertainment industry almost after a decade with Bigg Boss, is enjoying her stardom again. The actress has appeared in some of the most hit item numbers of Bollywood. The actress recently also appeared in an item song name ‘Dream Mein Entry’ as the main lead. Now, in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakhi reacted to the various comments of fans and also said that she is improving herself every day. She also said Salman Khan has a huge contribution to it.

While reacting to a fan comment that said Rakhi has earned a lot of respect over the past years, she said, "My belief is to be thankful for all the positive comments that I receive. Otherwise, sometimes I can't digest the fact that people love me so much as I am not habitual of it. I have not got love from anywhere in my life. If there is someone who has truly loved me in life is my god. I have got unconditional love from him and my mother and now even I am getting unconditional love from my audience no matter how I am, people love me."

She further added, “But day by day, I am improving myself, day by day I am trying even harder because the situation in which I was born, from where I have come from different things were taught at that time. But, now I am making myself better, Bigg Boss also has improved me, even Salman Ji has improved me and now I am getting people's love. So, I feel that I have received some sort of heritage. When I receive so much love, I feel like somebody has gifted me their entire ancestral property.”

