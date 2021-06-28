Namit Das revisits the black comedy Ghanchakkar on its 8th anniversary 

With a volley of exciting projects, Namit Das has a year worth looking forward to. While his digital shows continue to amass viewership, the versatile actor takes a walk down the memory lane as Ghanchakkar completes eight years today.
Das was seen essaying the role of a thief, who carries out a heist with his accomplices in the super entertaining black comedy. Talking about the Raj Kumar Gupta directorial, Namit says, "It doesn't feel like it has been 8 years since the film released. At the time I remember I was confused and overwhelmed because I was to perform in front of such senior actors and I was cast in such an important role.”
Namit's upcoming projects include Aafat-E-Ishq and a few unannounced ventures.
