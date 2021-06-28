Gigi Hadid flaunts her red hair in a glowing selfie

Supermodel Gigi Hadid boasts a huge fan following on her social media accounts. She’s not much active on her Instagram account but still manages to share glimpses of her life.

Recently, the star shared a selfie of herself in her new hair and we love it. In the picture, we can see her posing in her casuals. She was donning a black blazer and a black cap flaunting off her new red hair colour. With makeup minimal and hair all open she looked gorgeous as always. She captioned the post, “City limit”.

On the work front, Gigi Hadid recently shared her new Ralph Lauren campaign on her Instagram handle.

