BET Awards 2021: Lil Nas X celebrates pride month in stunning floral gown and changes into 70s pantsuit

The 2021 BET Awards ended on a high note on Sunday, June 27 in LA with Lil Nas X locking lips on stage. The star-studded night was full of powerful performances and high fashion statements. Lil Nas X is still making headlines and for the grand red carpet entry at BET Awards.

Lil Nas X is known for his daring style choices. Celebrating the Pride Month, the Grammy-winning artist was seen in a billowing gown by Andrea Grossi that featured a plunging neckline, a corset-like bodice and over-the-top full skirt from the young designer’s debut Pitti Uomo collection in 2020. The unique blue hand-drawn landscape prints had vintage style which became quite popular this year due to hit shows like Bridgerton on Netflix.

To complete his look, the 22-year-old star wore a matching blazer and dainty jewellery pieces. Making sure that all eyes were on him, he made his fans do a double take with his second look.

The second outfit saw Lil Nas X channel the 70s era. He stunned in an intricately beaded powersuit by Richard Quinn. From the pink and green floral pattern to the dazzling pearl and diamond embellishments to the dramatic bell-bottoms, he did not disappoint.

On the work front, Lil Nas X has released three singles in the past seven months which including ‘Holiday’, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Sun Goes Down’.

Also Read: 10 incredible makeup transformation Instagram reels on Lil Nas X’s hit song ‘Montero’ that are a must-watch

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results