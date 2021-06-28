With Annu Kapoor as the guest, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 celebrates the magic of the black-and-white era of Indian Cinema

This weekend, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 is set to offer its viewers a one-of-a-kind experience. Taking viewers on a magical journey with none other than Annu Kapoor, the show is all set to celebrate the black & white era, popularly known as the golden era of Indian Cinema, through dance.

Taking the theme a few notches higher will be the judges – who have meticulously recreated the era through their looks. Polka dots, to a bouffant, fringes and flower-power… they are a sight to watch! Not left far behind, the contestants and the choreographers have raised the bar this time – not just with their performances but also with the overall presentation making it a treat to watch!

Geeta Kapoor expressed her feelings and said, “I just feel so amazed to see the contestants and choreographers put up such beautiful performances week on week. This week we will be celebrating the golden era of Bollywood – which was black and white as we know it but filled the lives of people with a lot of magical colors! That era definitely saw an evolution in dancing styles and choreography. With Annu Kapoor ji as the guest judge, there was no dearth of trivia and fascinating stories from our Indian cinema. Overall, the episode was exemplary in terms of performances and enriching with Annu ji.”

From the contestants' incredible performances on some of the chartbuster songs, to the judges and Annu Kapoor taking to the stage and some beautiful anecdotes, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 can’t be missed this weekend!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Annu Kapoor tears up talking about those who are working towards helping people

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results