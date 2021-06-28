With Annu Kapoor as the guest, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 celebrates the magic of the black-and-white era of Indian Cinema

This weekend, Super Dancer – Chapter 4 is set to offer its viewers a one-of-a-kind experience. Taking viewers on a magical journey with none other than Annu Kapoor, the show is all set to celebrate the black & white era, popularly known as the golden era of Indian Cinema, through dance.
Geeta Kapoor expressed her feelings and said, “I just feel so amazed to see the contestants and choreographers put up such beautiful performances week on week. This week we will be celebrating the golden era of Bollywood – which was black and white as we know it but filled the lives of people with a lot of magical colors! That era definitely saw an evolution in dancing styles and choreography. With Annu Kapoor ji as the guest judge, there was no dearth of trivia and fascinating stories from our Indian cinema. Overall, the episode was exemplary in terms of performances and enriching with Annu ji.”
